University of Hyderabad allows phased return to 'in person' classes for students

"Further, taking into consideration the risk of the outbreak of pandemic on campus (on the lines of IIT-Madras), our own limited facilities for quarantine or isolation of students, and UGC guidelines on hostel accommodation, the Task Force has planned for a gradual and phased return of students to the campus. University has already enabled the return to the campus of over 320 research scholars (M.Phil., and Ph.D.) across various Schools of study to enable them to carry out experimental work as well as timely submission of their theses," said Public Relations Office, University of Hyderabad.