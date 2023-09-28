The University of Toronto provides support to students and faculty amid India-Canada tensions, including mental health and immigration assistance.

Amid the India-Canada tensions, the University of Toronto has given assurance that it will assist all its students and faculty in issues related to stress, mental health, and immigration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The University has come up with academic support services, visa support, and a mental health portal.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the academic support services have an undergraduate students helpdesk where students can contact their faculty or college registrar. Whereas the graduate students can contact their department or the school of graduate studies for help. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The university has also said it will provide personal support services that will have a mental health portal and the U of T Telus Health Student Support wherein students will be provided 24/7 support via phone or chat.

“U of T is proud to be home to more than 2,400 international students from India who enrich our classrooms and campus life, and many more students, faculty, staff, librarians, and alumni with ties to that country," the University said on its website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The university, it added, is committed to its longstanding partnerships in India that support academic collaborations in a wide range of areas and provide invaluable global learning opportunities for our students.

On suspension of visa processing for travellers from Canada, the University said, "We will continue to build these relationships through online interactions...We look forward to continuing and deepening these relationships, aligned with our mutual goal of making a difference locally and globally".

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian nationals, students in Canada, and those planning on travelling to the country to exercise caution amid the recent strain in relations between the two countries.

Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada are advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen growing anti-India activities, MEA said.

Besides, the Consulate General of India in Toronto has also extended consular services for Indian nationals in Canada. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident, as per the MEA.

