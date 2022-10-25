Unless you don't know the right way to see solar eclipse, Don't look up!

People in several Indian cities and other countries across the world would be able to see 2022's last Solar Eclipse,'Surya Grahan', on Tuesday. Know the right way to see the Solar Eclipse
This year’s last solar eclipse is going to take place on Tuesday. Indians can see the spectacular astronomical event in the evening before sunset. The partial solar eclipse is visible in certain parts of the country. Whereas, the rest of the country won’t be able to see the solar eclipse by themselves.
The partial solar eclipse will be visible mainly in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, etc. The solar eclipse will be visible in these places for different periods in the evening. Apart from these cities, most of the northeastern states and Andaman and Nicobar islands won’t be able to enjoy the sight of this astronomical event.
To enjoy the partial solar eclipse physically, the sky gazers need to take all the precautions to avoid any harm to their eyes. One of the most important things about the solar eclipse is that it is partial, which means that the whole sun won’t be covered by the Moon during the eclipse. Due to this, it is very risky to look at the Solar eclipse with naked eyes as the harmful Sun rays can harm our eyes as well.
How to watch the solar eclipse safely at home
It is always advisable to wear protective glasses while looking at solar eclipse. The commonly worn sunglasses won’t save our eyes from the harmful sun rays. That’s why people should wear only eclipse glasses and solar filters while looking at the sun to witness a solar eclipse. It is very important to understand that normal glasses and even homemade solar filters won’t help us in saving eyes while looking at the Sun. That’s why it is highly advisable to avoid wearing these glasses to watch the eclipse.
The highly powerful Sun rays can damage the retina in seconds. Many times people think that seconds of glimpse of the sun might cause temporary pain in the eyes, but it can also be led to the complete loss of vision.
Indirect viewing of partial solar eclipse
Those who don’t have these protective gears can use the indirect viewing method to witness the partial solar eclipse.
In the indirect viewing of the partial solar eclipse method, people can use a pinhole projector to witness the amusing astronomical event. Apart from this, people can also watch the live telecast of Surya Grahan 2022 on Youtube.
People can also make their pin hole projector by using a long box, aluminium foil paper, a pin, and a sheet of paper.
"Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury," NASA warns.
NASA has suggested people use eclipse glasses to enjoy the solar eclipse safely. Apart from eclipse glasses, people can also view the solar eclipse through a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan as it is said in Hindi, does not have any other effect on the human body other than the eyes.
