Unless you don't know the right way to see solar eclipse, Don't look up!

To enjoy the partial solar eclipse physically, the sky gazers need to take all the precautions to avoid any harm to their eyes. One of the most important things about the solar eclipse is that it is partial, which means that the whole sun won’t be covered by the Moon during the eclipse. Due to this, it is very risky to look at the Solar eclipse with naked eyes as the harmful Sun rays can harm our eyes as well.

