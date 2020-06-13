Unlike in the West, millennials in India are happier than their parents

Unlike in the West, the young in India haven’t given up on home-ownership, the survey data suggests. The share of young respondents who prefer to rent instead of owning a house is only a little higher than pre-millennials. It is likely that they are waiting for greater financial security before attempting to fulfil their home-ownership dream. While pre-millennials tended to save more for retirement, millennials were inclined to save for house and car purchases, a survey by Mint and YouGov conducted last year showed.