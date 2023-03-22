All of these entities are intended to be included under one roof by this platform, which will offer unlisted shares and securities that are best in class to a sizable investor and deal-making community. By offering a variety of transaction instruments essentially for free, it enables intermediaries to carry out such transactions more quickly and efficiently. In order to match transactions and secure several offers for the same buy/sell side deals, a B2B platform enables market participants to communicate with one another anonymously. This leads to improved price discovery. This will result in more deals being completed, less time and effort is required, and more money being made for market players.

Investment bankers have several challenges in the present market environment, some of which may be successfully resolved by utilising technology. With analytics and an AI-driven platform, prospecting and deal matching are simplified. The platform offers essentially free access to transaction capabilities including a private negotiating window, a virtual data room, online contract signature, bank escrow (ICICI Bank backed Escrow and other choices available), KYC, and compliance, enabling secure online trade. It guarantees a solitary platform with broad access to buyers and sellers and provides a sizable pool of transactions from public and private firms with access to their database.

Speaking on the announcement, the founder of Unlisted Assets, Mr. Manish Khanna said “Unlisted Assets is simplifying the investment banking process and leveraging technology to facilitate deal-making in Unlisted Shares and other securities. It will lead to an increase in the deal closure percentage, currently which is on the very low side. “We already have a tech-enabled liquidity platform for retail investors to invest in Private Markets and now we are also launching a B2B institutional platform. Unlisted Assets is a comprehensive solution for investing in the private market."

Unlisted Assets is a technology-based platform that was formed in 2020 and offers a market for buying and selling unlisted shares through an automated share transfer procedure. While buying and selling the stocks of unlisted firms, they provide assistance to regular investors, angel investors, ESOP holders, institutions, and corporations. Shares of startups, pre-IPO, and established public and private enterprises are included in this unlisted asset class. The first end-to-end technologically enabled platform in India for secondary trading of unlisted shares, ESOPs, and AIF Units is Unlisted Assets. Unlisted Assets was co-founded by Manish Khanna.