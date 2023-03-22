Unlisted Assets debuts India’s first B2B platform to trade unlisted shares in bulk transactions2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Unlisted Assets today announced the opening of India's first B2B tech-enabled framework for Institutional Investors.
Unlisted Assets today announced the opening of India's first B2B tech-enabled framework for Institutional Investors, including PE/VC Funds, the banking industry's brokerage segments, large wealth organisations, family offices, companies, and intermediaries for the buying and selling of unlisted shares in bulk transactions.
