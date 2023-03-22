Unlisted Assets debuts India’s first B2B platform to trade unlisted shares in bulk transactions

All of these entities are intended to be included under one roof by this platform, which will offer unlisted shares and securities that are best in class to a sizable investor and deal-making community. By offering a variety of transaction instruments essentially for free, it enables intermediaries to carry out such transactions more quickly and efficiently. In order to match transactions and secure several offers for the same buy/sell side deals, a B2B platform enables market participants to communicate with one another anonymously. This leads to improved price discovery. This will result in more deals being completed, less time and effort is required, and more money being made for market players.