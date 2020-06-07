Unlock 1.0: FHRAI issues safety guidelines for restaurants to resume operations

NEW DELHI : As hotels and restaurants across the country open their doors to customers after three months of suspended operations on 8 June, hospitality industry association the Federation of Hotel & Restaurants Association of India (FHRAI) released detailed guidelines for these establishments.

Restaurants, which have been serving customers via food delivery and take away so far, will have to adhere to sanitisation and social distancing norms. Apart from strict prohibition of open display of ready to eat food items, restaurants are also not allowed self and buffet service or any mass gatherings.

As per the new guidelines, restaurants must prevent surface contamination by using barriers such as tongs, gloves or other utensils to prevent direct hand contact with food, especially for uncooked food. They should use colour coded chopping boards to avoid cross contamination of food.

Thorough cleaning and disinfection after every meal preparation and common touch points such as door knobs, equipment handles, desk and grocery cart handles is advised.

At any point of time, the kitchen shall have only two persons for a linear distance of 10 feet, use disposable utensils/cutlery and single use sachet of condiments (salt, pepper and ketchup) and encourage customers to pre-order food through online or phone to avoid wait time at the restaurant.

The body said that restaurants must refrain from taking cash and encourage digital payments and pick-up zones for customers must be created in adherence with the social distancing norms.

For food delivery agents, apart from face mask and hand sanitisation before food pick up and after delivery, there has to be physical distancing of one meter is between self and customer during the food delivery.

Common touch points such as door bell, handles, etc to be avoided and contactless delivery methods shall be encouraged.

FHRAI also issued detailed guidelines for hotels which includes appointment of a special officer responsible for covid-19 special response planning and implementation. Carpets, door knobs, lifts, amenities such as TV remote, chair, sofa, switches to be sanitised frequently. Other room amenities such as toiletries, fruit basket and snacks to be provided on request. Realign restaurant and lounge seating to comply with social distancing norms and create sanitisation stations across public spaces. No food should be served by the staff inside the guest room.

In terms of raw materials handling hotels must ensure secondary packing does not enter the premises after receiving. If possible stop primary packing also at store. Transfer it in your own containers or vessels. Daily pre-sanitation of receiving inspection rooms with 1% Sodium hypochlorite.

