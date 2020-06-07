Unlock 1.0: FHRAI issues safety guidelines for restaurants to resume operations

FHRAI also issued detailed guidelines for hotels which includes appointment of a special officer responsible for covid-19 special response planning and implementation. Carpets, door knobs, lifts, amenities such as TV remote, chair, sofa, switches to be sanitised frequently. Other room amenities such as toiletries, fruit basket and snacks to be provided on request. Realign restaurant and lounge seating to comply with social distancing norms and create sanitisation stations across public spaces. No food should be served by the staff inside the guest room.