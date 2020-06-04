The union health ministry however recently issued guidelines for workplaces, it issued fresh SOPs for offices on Thursday. The ministry said that offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like work stations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria, meeting rooms and conference halls etc. and Covid-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staffs and visitors. There is a need to prevent spread of infection and to respond in a timely and effective manner in case suspect case of Covid-19 is detected in these settings, so as to limit the spread of infection, it said.