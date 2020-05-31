Unlock 1.0: Haryana to keep borders with Delhi sealed; Uttar Pradesh to decide

NEW DELHI: A day after the Centre issued guidelines on a phased exit from the lockdown, allowing inter-state movement of people, Haryana has decided to keep borders it shares with the national capital sealed because of the rising number of covid-19 cases.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, is likely to take a decision on entry from Delhi to Noida and Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Delhi is among the worst hit by the pandemic, with 1,163 new cases reported as of 0800 am on Sunday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases in Delhi to 18,549, with 8,075 recoveries and 416 deaths.

The Union home ministry on Saturday allowed inter-state movement of people without any permit or a special pass but said states can regulate movement "based on reasons of public health" and assessment of the situation.

"However, if a state/UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed," according to the home ministry's guidelines.

According to ANI, security personnel continue to check identifications and have been allowing only those in essential services to cross the border. With new guidelines to be enforced from Monday, a large rush is expected at borders for daily commuters.

