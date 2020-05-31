ERNAKULAM: Kerala may be one of the first states to not toe the Centre's line on relaxations announced as part of the reopening of the country, dubbed Unlock 1.0, including doing away with e-passes for interstate traffic.

"The government may announce the exact relaxations only on Monday. But the line of thinking is to be cautious on offering relaxations," said a person privy to the talks, requesting anonymity.

Lockdown relaxations cannot be implemented soon, said state agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar to Manorama News, a Kerala-based news channel.

"The relaxations announced by the Centre will only be allowed based on the situation in the state. The spread of the disease cannot be predicted. The outright reversal of travel restrictions will create confusion," he said.

Pandemic-hit states have been allowed to regulate movement of people within and outside its borders under the phased lifting of lockdown, imposed on 25 March to contain the spread of coved-19, subject to wide publicity in advance.

Having successfully managed the outbreak earlier, Kerala has seen a steep rise in covid-19 cases this month— to 624 till Saturday from 16 on 8 May— with the partial re-opening of its borders. As a result, the state has stepped up vigil against a potential community spread. All incoming passengers have to register online and get an e-pass so that local authorities can go check their residences and ensure home quarantine facilities. Those found to have inadequate capacity, are sent directly to institutional quarantine at arrival.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been citing this as the reason for having managed to avert a major community spread. The Indian Railways had tried to bring in passengers from Mumbai last week, without checking for e-passes or letting the state know in advance, which Kerala did not allow.

"Mumbai has a huge number of infections. But Kerala welcomes people returning from there. In the meanwhile, the containment strategies will have to be strictly enforced so that the disease does not spread to others," the chief minister had said.

He had alleged that railways minister Piyush Goyal was "reckless and "dismissive" of the state's containment strategy and had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is too trivial a issue to take up to the Prime Minister. But because of his (Goyal's) dismissive attitude, I wrote directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The onset of monsoon rains has also necessitated that states like Kerala be on alert, especially against floods and water-borne diseases.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon is supposed hit the Kerala coast on 2 June. Private forecaster Skymet, however, has said that monsoon arrived in the state on Saturday.

Kerala, witness to devastating floods in 2018 and 2019, has been working on flood mitigation efforts, by identifying rescue centres and setting up control rooms in each districts.

Ministers and public officials Mint contacted on Saturday and Sunday said the state cabinet has not time to weigh in on the lockdown relaxations so far.

