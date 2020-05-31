Unlock 1.0: Kerala may not reopen borders without passes

Having successfully managed the outbreak earlier, Kerala has seen a steep rise in covid-19 cases this month— to 624 till Saturday from 16 on 8 May— with the partial re-opening of its borders. As a result, the state has stepped up vigil against a potential community spread. All incoming passengers have to register online and get an e-pass so that local authorities can go check their residences and ensure home quarantine facilities. Those found to have inadequate capacity, are sent directly to institutional quarantine at arrival.