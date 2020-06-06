Unlock 1.0: Kerala to reopen places of worship, malls, hotels

ERNAKULAM: Come 9 June, Kerala will reopen places of worship, shopping malls, private offices, hotels and dine-in restaurants that were shut since 23 March due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The reopening is in line with the Centre's strategy for a phased unlocking of the economy from 7 June.

According to a list of protocols issued by the government on Friday night, these places should be sanitised on 8 June. The state, which has 973 active cases, had extended the lockdown in containment zones -- 128 micro hotspots -- until 30 June.

All places that are reopened should ensure social distancing norms, allowing only 15 people per 100 square meters, and only a maximum of 100 people inside a complex at a time, the protocol said. Malls should fix timing for those who enter, and keep air-conditioning to 24-30 degrees celsius. Hotels and restaurants should serve food only in dishes cleaned in hot water, it said.

Specific guidelines for places of worship include recording the name and contact details of visitors. There will be no entry for people beyond the age of 65 and below 10, including for priests. The state has banned many traditional practices such as offering sandalwood paste in Hindu temples or Holy Water in Christian Churches, and free distribution of food known as 'Annadanam' or delicacies known as 'Prasadam' in Hindu temples. Special ceremonies such as 'Chorunnu' (a ceremony for babies) and touching idols have to be avoided, the protocol said.

Inside the Sabarimala temple, one of the most visited worship centers, that attracts millions of people from all southern states, entry will be allowed only through a virtual queue system that entails giving only 50 e-passes at a time. Thermal scanners will be installed at entry points of the temple, the protocol said.

According to the protocol, wearing masks is mandatory for entry of the reopened places, while gloves and masks will be compulsory for employees within the premises.

