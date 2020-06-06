Unlock 1.0: Kerala to reopen places of worship, malls, hotels

Specific guidelines for places of worship include recording the name and contact details of visitors. There will be no entry for people beyond the age of 65 and below 10, including for priests. The state has banned many traditional practices such as offering sandalwood paste in Hindu temples or Holy Water in Christian Churches, and free distribution of food known as 'Annadanam' or delicacies known as 'Prasadam' in Hindu temples. Special ceremonies such as 'Chorunnu' (a ceremony for babies) and touching idols have to be avoided, the protocol said.