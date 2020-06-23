Unlock 1.0: May, June witness to green shoots of economic revival, says govt

NEW DELHI: With the gradual reopening of the economy, after an extended lockdown, green shoots of revival emerged in May and June, with macroeconomic indicators such as fuel, electricity consumption, mobility, retail financial transactions, among others, witnessing an uptick.

While the strict lockdown and social distancing measures hit the economy, bringing to a business activities, the ‘Unlock India’ phase, effective from June, is aimed at saving lives as well as livelihoods, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

India’s manufacturing and services showed lower contraction in May when compared with April, the ministry said.

Electricity consumption also saw lower contraction, from (-) 24% in April to (-) 15.2% in May and (-) 12.5% in till 21 June. "In June, electricity consumption has continuously improved from (-) 19.8% in the first week to (-) 11.2% in the second week to (-) 6.2% in third week of June," it said.

Power demand had slumped during the lockdown, with most factories shut across the country.

Monetary indicators, such as forex reserves, average assets under management of mutual funds and private placement of corporate bonds are also expected to rise in June, it said.

"Guided by the urgent need to save lives…India resorted to a strict 21-day nationwide lockdown on 24 March...The lockdown period gave a respite to ramp up the health and testing infrastructure in the country. Due to timely tracing, treatment and reporting, the number of people recovering from the virus is continuously rising and the active cases, as on date, are 41% of the total cases in the country," the ministry said.

In the last three months, the government and the Reserve Bank of India have taken prompt policy measures to boost the economy. Besides, forecast of normal monsoon and the recent reforms announced for the agriculture sector should support rebooting of Indian economy, it added.

Movement of goods picked up noticeably in May and June in line with the phase-wise easing of the lockdown to restart economic activities. Official data showed that electronic permits raised by businesses for transportation of goods, or e-way bills, and toll payments made by trucks carrying such items across states surged.

Total assessable value of e-way bills rose by a massive 130% month-on-month in May to ₹8.98 trillion. Value of e-way bills generated in the first 19 days of June stood at ₹7.7 trillion. In the first three weeks of June, daily electronic toll collection rose to ₹49.8 crore and to ₹36.84 crore in May from ₹8.25 crore in April.

Consumption of petroleum products, a key indicator, reflecting consumption and manufacturing activity, is expected to be higher, after a month of Unlock 1.0, the ministry said. Railway freight loading grew 26% on month in May and the trend is expected to continue in June. Online retail payment transactions are also expected to continue in June driven by a sustained pick-up in real activity, the ministry said.

