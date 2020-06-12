Amid the rise in the novel coronavirus cases in the country, the government today directed the States and Union Territories to ensure on a mandatory basis that no movement of people except those involved in essential activities, shall take place anywhere in India between 9 pm to 5 am.

In its Unlock 1.0 plan, the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stated, "Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 PM and 5 AM throughout the country, except for essential activities. Some States/UTs are also restricting movement of persons and vehicles plying on highways between 9 PM and 5 AM."

The announcement came in order to "prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing," according to Bhalla.

However, the restriction don't apply to loading and unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying people and trucks, while goods carriers plying State and national highways. It also does not apply to persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights, the MHA stated.

Accordingly, States and UTs are advised not to prevent such movement as mentioned above. Necessary instructions to this effect may please be issued to the district and local authorities, Bhalla added.

The government of India had imposed a nationwide lockdown on 25 March in order to combat the novel coroanviurs spread.

Currently, the country is under the fifth phase of the lockdown which entails much more relaxations than the previous ones including rail, road and domestic air travel. However, the relaxations do not imply to the containment zones, which need to follow strict guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time.

Meanwhile, with over 10,000 fresh cases, India today recorded its highest ever rise in single-day coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country surpassed 2.97 lakh, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — three worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic — witnessed the highest spike in daily COVID-19 count.

The death toll from the COVID-19 virus surged to 396 in last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 8,498.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated