Unlock 1.0: Mumbai tweaks norms, lets shops remain open for full working hours

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday amended the revised guidelines on easing of restrictions, allowing markets and shops, except market complexes and malls, to remain open for full working hours from Monday to Saturday.

However, shops and markets on each side of the road will open on alternate days, the circular said.

The authorities also allowed all private offices to operate with up to 10% of the workforce or 10 people, whichever is more. “All employers will conduct sanitisation program to educate employees about adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group, especially the elderly, is not infected," it said.

Printing and distribution of newspapers has also been allowed. "It shall be with the knowledge of the receiver and for the delivery of the newspaper, personnel shall wear mask and use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing," the BMC circular said.

While inter-state and inter-district movement of people continue to be regulated, movement of persons within the area of the municipal corporation under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be allowed, it said.

"The movement of standard labour, migrant workers, pilgrims, and tourists will continue to be regulated as per guidelines," it added.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,553 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 88,528. Active cases are at 44,374, and so far, 40,975 have been discharged.

Of the total cases, Mumbai's tally was at 50,085. Active cases in Mumbai are at 26,345. The city's death toll stood at 1,702.

Thane reported 13,528 cases with active cases at 8,110 and total deaths at 336.

With 109 new deaths reported today, total number of casualties in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 3,169.

