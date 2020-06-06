Unlock 1.0: Sebi resumes agendas put on hold during curbs

Sebi imposed a fine of ₹15 lakh each on two senior employees working at Antique Broking for their involvement in the WhatsApp leaks in the last week of May. This was a culmination of a nearly two-year-long investigation into alleged leak of financial results of companies before they are made public. These two individuals were guilty of sharing messages that included result predictions of several blue-chip companies, including Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Wipro and Mindtree.