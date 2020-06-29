As India's COVID-19 count inches towards the grim milestone of 5.5-lakh mark, the Central government today has extended the lockdown in the containment zones till July 31. More activities will be resumed in a phased manner outside the containment zones, the Centre said in a statement. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed. The international flight services will remain closed, except those approved by the ministry of home affairs.

The ministry has relaxed the curfew at night. The new timing will be 10 pm to 5 am. "Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes," the central government said in a statement today.

The shops are allowed to function except the containment areas. More than five person are permitted at a time in any shop. However, the social distancing must be strictly maintained.

The activities that will be allowed during Unlock 2.0

1) Training institutions of the Central and state governments will be permitted to function after July 15. The department of personnel and training (DoPT) will issue the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for these institutions.

2) The international air travel has been allowed in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner, the statement said.

3) There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treatiest with neighbouring states. No separate permission will be required for such movements.

4) Shops can allow more than five people at a time. They are need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers.

The activities that will remain closed

1) Metro Rail.

2) Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

3) Social/political/ sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations.

However, the states and union territories may prohibit certain activities bases on their assessment of the situation outside the containment zones.

Those who are above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

India has recorded 548,318 coronavirus cases, according to the date released by the ministry of health and family affairs. As many as 16,475 succumbed to death due to the deadly disease.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via