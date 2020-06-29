The ministry has relaxed the curfew at night. The new timing will be 10 pm to 5 am. "Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes," the central government said in a statement today.