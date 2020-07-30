Mumbai: Government of Maharashtra has issued directions to extend the lockdown, with amendments, to operationalize MISSION BEGIN AGAIN for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, till August 31, 2020.

Mumbai: Government of Maharashtra has issued directions to extend the lockdown, with amendments, to operationalize MISSION BEGIN AGAIN for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, till August 31, 2020.

In Municipal Corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Area including Greater Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur: Malls and market complexes to be operational from 9 am to 7 pm from 5 August, but without theatres, food courts and restaurants," the statement said.

"Whereas in the exercise of the powers, conferred under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee has issued an order dated June 29, 2020, to extend the lockdown measures up to July 31, 2020, and issued revised consolidated guidelines from time to time vide above-mentioned orders to contain the spread of COVID-19," stated Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra.

Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures from August 5. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate, Government of Maharashtra informed.

Maharashtra has so far reported 1,44,998 active cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

