A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal allowed hotels to operate in the national capital under the Centre's 'Unlock 3' plan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected the decision, according to news agency ANI. "As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over, the lieutenant governor has taken this decision," an official sources told news agency PTI.

The Delhi government on Thursday permitted the hotels and hospitality services, street hawkers to operate in the state starting from August 1. “These decisions are in continuation of several important decisions taken by CM Arvind Kejriwal in the past few days to ensure Delhi’s economy, which was impacted severely by the lockdown, gets back on track," said a statement issued by the office of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

“Since hotels of Delhi are no longer linked to hospitals, Delhi government has also decided to allow normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services, as already permitted under Centre’s unlock guidelines," the state government said in a statement.

Kejriwal-led government also allowed weekly markets on a trial basis for seven days maintaining all the social distancing COVID-19 related norms. The night curfew applicable between 10 pm to 5 am would also lifted during 'Unlock 3'. The Lieutenant Governor also cancelled the Delhi government's decision to open weekly market in the capital.

The national capital recorded 1,195 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,598. At least 27 people succumbed to disease in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

Coronavirus claimed 3,963 lives in the capital since outbreak. The active coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 10,705.













