Unlock 4.0 reflects India’s tenuous lives versus livelihood trade-off

This comes at a time when the economic crisis that surfaced much before the pandemic has started to bite with rampant job losses and industry-wide lay-offs. The goods and services tax (GST) revenue shortfall has also forced the Centre to offer states borrowing options to tide over. This in turn has resulted in widespread criticism by the cash-strapped states who have alleged that the action is unconstitutional and goes against the spirit of the landmark reform agreed between the Centre and the states.