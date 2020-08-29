Unlock 4: Schools, colleges to remain shut till 30 September

NEW DELHI : NEW DELHI: Schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till 30 September for regular classes, as per the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Union home ministry on Saturday. On a voluntary basis, senior students may be allowed to resume regular classes from 21 September, it added.

The ministry of health and family welfare will issue the standard operating procedure for senior school students, school staff and higher education students in due course.

As per the latest guidelines, students from class 9 to class 12 may be allowed to attend school in areas that do not fall in list of containment zones, on voluntary basis. "This will be subject to written consent of their parents or guardians, and will be permitted with effect from 21st September," it added.

At higher educational institutions research scholars, postgraduate students from technical and professional programs who need to avail laboratory, other facilities at campus may also be allowed from 21 September. This will be permitted by the department of higher education in consultations with home ministry “based on the assessment of the situation" and keeping in view incidents of covid-19 and in the states and union territories".

Likewise, skill schools and entrepreneurship institutes will also be allowed to open from the same date. Besides, online and distance learning shall be encouraged, the home ministry said.

Also, states and union territories will be permitted to allow up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to schools for “for online teaching, tele-counselling" related work in areas outside the containment zones with effect from 21 September.

Indian campuses catering to nearly 290 million students are closed since mid-March as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the pandemic.

