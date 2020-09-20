Unlock 4: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, fresh restrictions imposed in these cities

Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases and the government's attempt to contain the spread, several state and local administrations have re-imposed certain virus-related restrictions even as the country is in the last week of its Unlock 4 plan, which got implemented on 1 September.

Here is a list of states and/or districts which have been ordered fresh curbs or guidelines to contain Covid-19 spread this month. Some restrictions have been newly imposed while some have been just extended.

Here is a list of states and/or districts which have been ordered fresh curbs or guidelines to contain Covid-19 spread this month. Some restrictions have been newly imposed while some have been just extended.

Raipur: The Raipur district administration has announced to impose lockdown from 9 pm on September 21 till September 28 midnight in wake of daily new 900-1,000 Covid-19 cases.

Raipur District Collector S Bhartidasan in a notice dated September 19, 2020, declared the district as a containment zone.

"Over 26,000 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Raipur so far and 900-1000 positive cases are detected daily. Hence, Raipur district has been declared as a containment zone," the notice said.

According to the order, all offices including government, semi-government, and private will remain closed.

The border of the district will be sealed.

Jaipur: Concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state.

The state has 33 districts and the provision prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place. The districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar etc.

Mumbai: Prohibitory orders restricting movement and gathering of people have been extended in Mumbai till 30 September in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, a police official said on Thursday.

The restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place in the city since lockdown began, an official told news agency PTI.

Noida: Section 144 was extended till September 30. It does not include any new restriction.

Delhi: All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government announced on Friday.

The latest guidelines by the Centre, however, have allowed calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools from September 21 on voluntary basis.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu on Sunday observed an intense lockdown with only health care services and milk supply continuing as usual while roads wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors. The complete lockdown, effective since last month on Sundays, witnessed sporadic violations as well in some places.

Fresh announcements by states on re-opening of certain services under Unlock 4 guidelines:

However, several states have also issued fresh guidelines under Unlock 4 to open services across.

Uttarakhand Government has issued guidelines regarding the inter-State movement of persons in view of 'Unlock 4'.

"District administration shall make arrangement for the thermal screening of all inbound persons at border check posts, airport, railway stations and border district bus stands," the guidelines issued by Uttarakhand government on Saturday read.

Moreover, the Sikkim government has allowed hotels, home-stays and other tourism-related services to restart operations from October 10, officials said on Saturday.

The Himalayan state has also decided to open its border with West Bengal for unrestricted movement of vehicles from October 1, they said.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the hotels and the tourism sector is expected soon, they added.

Bookings for hotels and home-stays will start from September 27, officials said.

Can local administration impose restrictions in Unlock 4?

The MHA (ministry of home affairs) order pertaining to Unlock 4 said state/UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/district/sub-division/city level), outside containment zones, without prior consultation with the Centre.

Nationwide lockdown from 25 September?

The Centre recently dismissed the news circulating across social media that it was mulling to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25 September due to a surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country. The Press Information Bureau checked facts and announced that the news was fake in a post with a "Fake News" alert.

A circular quoting National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) stated that it had called for another lockdown from September 25. There was also a supposed screenshot of the order which was widely being circulated.

With agency inputs