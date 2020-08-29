Unlock 4: Govt allows more public gatherings but wants all to be responsible

NEW DELHI: Even as coronavirus cases surge in the country, the government has permitted social, cultural, religious and political congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons from 21st September under the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued Saturday.

The new guidelines are for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones under Unlock 4.0 to be in effect from September 1. The total number of covid-19 cases in India crossed 3.5 million and deaths topped 65,000 on Saturday.

Academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions or gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the government said.

Harsh Vardhan, Union health minister on Saturday in the 20th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19, instructed his officials to develop standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly for them to follow as they come to attend the sessions.

The GoM was apprised that within the country, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana contribute to around 73% of the active caseload.

The government has said that state/ UT governments shall not dilute the new guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Some states are still continuing with lockdowns. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, there is a lockdown every weekend to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Public health experts have said while the Unlock 4.0 has started as social mingling was becoming important for the mental health of people, permitting social gatherings may lead to further spread of the virus if those mingling do not take their own responsibility.

“Community groups such as religious, social, political should take their responsibility of safety measures of people through self impose rules and regulations rather than strict policing. Normalising community functions are important for mental health, social and economical health. said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated