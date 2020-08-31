A day after the Union home ministry issued the Unlock 4 guidelines , Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government also iisued a set of guidelines for the Unlock process. The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities. Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30.

Let's take a look at what's allowed and what is not in UP as India enters Unlock 4 from 1 September:

What's allowed

1) All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till September 30, the state government said.

2) Online and distant learning will be encouraged, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said

3) Metro trains will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a phased manner, an official order said. For this, the standard operating procedure will be issued separately.

4) Open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21.

5) There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement, it said.

6) From September 21 onwards, 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff can be called for online education work.

7 Students of classes 9 to 12 who are living outside containment zones can be permitted to seek the guidance of their teachers for which they will need a written permission of their parents.

What's not allowed

1) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, auditorium and similar places will remain closed.

2) The lockdown in containment zones in the state will remain in place till September 30, the order said.

3) The order added that the district magistrate cannot impose lockdown at the local level.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up 2,25,632, informed the state's health department on Sunday. There are 54,666 active cases for the novel coronavirus in the state, while 1,67,543 patients have recovered so far.

