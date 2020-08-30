Unlock 4: Haryana withdraws order to keep markets shut on Monday, Tuesday

Issuing the Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday, the Union Home Ministry had said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the central government. In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, “Under Unlock 4, the Central government has said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown (outside containment zones), so the Haryana government has withdrawn the order issued on August 28 to keep the markets closed on Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, there will be no lockdown now".