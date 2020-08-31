Unlock 4 in Karnataka: Bengaluru Metro can resume from 7 Sept

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday said that it would relax coronavirus-related restrictions on educational institutions, metro rail, sports and social gatherings among other activities in a phase-wise manner starting from the first week of September.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7 September 2020 in a graded manner," according to a notification issued by T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Karnataka's chief secretary on Monday.

Pubs, bars, clubs can re-open from 1 September with 50% capacity.

After MHA issued Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday, state governments across the country have started to ease restrictions to allow businesses and other economic activities to resume operations after enduring over four months of Covid-19-induced lockdown.

The government said that lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till 30 September.

Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till 30 September.

However, districts may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling in areas outside the containment zones only, with effect from 21 September, the government said in its notification.

"Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on (a) voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers," according to the new order.

The easing of restrictions in Karnataka comes at a time when the state is witnessing a steady rise in covid-19 cases and deaths.

Karnataka has over 3.35 lakh Covid-19 cases of which over 88,000 are active. Over 5,500 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state, according to official data.

The orders to re-open educational institutions partially comes even as the opposition to the conducting of NEET exams have grown louder across the country.

The Karnataka government said that students who do wish to visit their schools will require written consent from parents or guardians.

Students at skill and entrepreneurship training, post-graduates of technical and professional programmes among others will be allowed to physically attend the institutes post 21 September.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, religious and political events with a ceiling of 100 people will be permitted from 21 September.

"However, marriage related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 people and funeral, last rites related gatherings with number of people not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed up to 20 September and eased to an upper limit of 100 people post this date," the government said.

"Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed. However, open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from 21 September 2020," according to the notification.

