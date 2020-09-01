As part of Unlock 4 plan of the Centre in order to bring further relaxations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra government today permitted resuming inter-state movement of passengers via trains.

The inter-district train services will be enabled in Passenger Reservation System (PRS), the Central Railway notification stated. Passengers can book ticket for the same from tomorrow, 2 September, it added.

Amid the covid-19 cases rising in the state, Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till 30 September, but also announced a slew of relaxations.

The government, however, issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 4' under "Mission Begin Again" for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones from 2 September.

As part of this, all non-essential shops will be allowed to continue, hotels and lodges will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity, following standard operating procedures which will be issued for necessary precautions to be taken.

Private and minibuses have also been allowed to operate for which the SOPs will be issued by State Transport Commissioner. However, Mumbai Metro operations will remain shut, the state governement added.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 11,852 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally past 7.9 lakh.

11,158 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of discharges to 5,73,559. There are 1,94,056 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Death toll mounted to 24,583 with 184 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 tally in the state capital Mumbai stands at nearly 1.46 lakh, including 1,179 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

