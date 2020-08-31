Unlock 4 puts the lives versus livelihoods debate back in the spotlight

This comes at a time when the economic crisis that surfaced much before the pandemic has already started to bite, with massive job losses and industry-wide lay-offs. Cash-strapped states have turned to the Centre for compensation of goods and services tax revenue shortfalls. The Centre has responded by offering borrowing options. This, in turn, has sparked widespread criticism by states, who allege the action is unconstitutional and goes against the spirit of the landmark tax reform agreed between the Centre and the states.