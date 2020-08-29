As part of the Unlock 4 guidelines issued on Saturday, Ministry of Home Affairs said state/UT governments cannot impose local lockdown without prior consultation with Centre.

"State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government," stated MHA. The guidelines also state that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in containment zones till September 30.

The latest directive from Centre assumes significance in the wake of NEET and JEE examinations that are scheduled to be held in September and localised lockdowns might just hamper students' mobility to exam centres.

Ever since Centre lifted nationwide lockdown in May, lot of states have been imposing local lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

States like Karnataka, Bihar have imposed 14-day lockdowns to break the Covid-19 chain while Assam, Uttar Pradesh have imposed weekend lockdowns.

For instance, Covid-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday.

"Current lockdown measures will remain in place in the state till September 20 and a complete lockdown will be observed on September 7, 11, and 12," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister announced the lockdown on August 12 to break the chain of the transmission of the virus in the state.

To contain the spread of Covid-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier.

The new order, however, does not apply to shops dealing with essential goods and services.

The revised instructions come a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on weekends throughout the state.

