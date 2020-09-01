Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday announced that the ongoing weekend lockdown in the state will be further relaxed under the Centre's Unlock 4 plan in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the fresh guidelines, the state government has decided to lift restrictions of shutting markets on Saturdays, saying the total shutdown of markets will now only be observed on Sundays in September, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

Yogi Adityanath-led government also stated that the shops will now be open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Today, the Chief Minister held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in thr state. "Instructions have been given to prepare an action plan for micro analysis in Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar. Instructions have also been given to increase contact tracing and door-to-door survey," said Awasthi.

Earlier, as part of the guidelines all markets will allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday and during the weekends they'll remain shut when sanitization process will be undertaken at these markets.

However, cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, auditoriums and other public gathering places will remain closed.

There will be no restriction on the movement of persons and goods between the states and within the state.

People above 65 years of age, people suffering from multiple diseases, pregnant women and children below 10 years will remain indoors. They will be allowed to leave the house only for health related needs, the guidelines stated.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that five states, that is Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 5,061 fresh cases have been reported from the state on Monday.

Of the total fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 791 were from Lucknow followed by Gorakhpur where 374 fresh cases were reported, the health bulletin said.





