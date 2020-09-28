Unlock 5: Relaxations seem likely for cinema halls, tourism from 1 Oct

NEW DELHI : With the fourth stage of Covid-19 lockdown coming to an end on 30 September, speculations are rife that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may announce the next phase — Unlock 5.0, which is supposed to begin from 1 October. Unlock 5.0 will likely witness a series of relaxations as festive season is round the corner.

During the Unlock 4 phase, which began on September 1, the Centre gave various significant relaxations, including resumption of Metro services for the first time since late March, and partial reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12.

Though the central government is yet to announce Unlock 5.0 guidelines, it is expected that the MHA will be opening up more activities for the public in the next phase of easing of restrictions.

Earlier, the govt has hinted restrictions will be eased in the coming days and activities would slowly be permitted in areas outside the containment zones.

Here’s what you can expect in Unlock 5.0 guidelines:

Economic Activities

Keeping social distancing in place, more economic activities may be allowed from 1 October. Earlier in September, restaurants, malls, salons and gyms were allowed to resume services.

This time, in a virtual meeting with the chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on reassessing containments and lockdowns in a way that curbs the spread of coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi had further said that because of this, economic activities should not face any problems.

Cinema Halls

During Unlock 4, the MHA did not allow resumption of movie halls, barring only open-air theatres to resume operations from 21 September.

However, in the month of August, Information and broadcasting ministry secretary Amit Khare had given the home ministry a sitting arrangement formula for movie theatres. According to the plan, alternate seats in the first row and the next were to be kept vacant in order to maintain physical distancing.

Meanwhile, Bengal became the first state to announce the resumption of cinema halls, all musical, dance, recital and magic shows from 1 October, with minimum 50 participants or less than that.

Academics

For the students of classes 9 and 10, schools have already started on a voluntary basis. Primary classes will likely remain shut and the same will continue through online mode as well.

Meanwhile, Universities and colleges have started taking admission tests and the new academic year may begin via online classes.

Tourism sector

The tourism sector, which is still struggling to revive itself from the losses faced in the last five months of lockdown, may finally open their doors to travellers. A few days back, the Uttarakhand government also allowed tourist entry to the state without any coronavirus negative report or institutional quarantine rules.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via