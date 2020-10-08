Unlock 5 relaxations may offset declining trend of covid cases

“For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the 7-day average of daily new covid-19 cases has been on a continuous decline for the past 17 days at the national-level, suggestive of a definitive peak for the time-being -- although the same cannot be said for many states and districts. But Unlock 5 norms might thwart the declining momentum and take the daily new cases to a plateau," said Rijo John, health economist and consultant at WHO.