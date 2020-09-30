Unlock 5: States get flexibility to open schools, colleges after 15 Oct

New Delhi: The union government Wednesday gave the flexibility to states and union territories to open schools, colleges from 15 October in a graded manner and on a case-to-case basis in consultations with educational institute’s management.

As per the Unlock 5 rules issued on Wednesday by the home ministry, institutions should not insist on regular attendance and must allow students who wish to continue studying in the online mode.

“For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation," the fresh unlocking rules said.

However, it made is clear that online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

“Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so," it said adding that students may attend regular school or institutions only with the written consent of parents and “attendance must not be enforced".

Unlike previous unlock rules, this fresh guidelines has said that states and UTs will prepare their own standing operating procedure..

“States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view," it said adding that schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP.

India’s education system has got disrupted due to the pandemic beginning 15 March impacting almost 300 million students in schools and colleges.

Department of Higher Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with the home ministry based on the assessment of the situation, the fresh guidelines said and reiterated that in the higher education space online learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching.

However, research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory and experimental works will be permitted to open from 15 October, 2020. And for this the head of the institution or university will satisfy himself or herself that “there is a genuine requirement of research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream for laboratory/experimental works"

For all other higher educational institutions including private one, states and UTs will take the call even for the research scholars resuming lab work.

