Unlock guidelines issued in Sept to remain in effect till 30 Nov: Govt

The Unlock 5 guidelines issued in September by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will remain in force till 30 November, the Central Government said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force upto 30.11.2020," a statement issued by the government read.

The guidelines issued last month had allowed reopening of cinema halls, swimming pools for sports training and gatherings with restrictions.

While most of the activities have been permitted, some activities involving large number of people, have been allowed with some restrictions and subject to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being followed regarding health and safety precautions. These activities include -- metro rail, shopping malls, hotel, restaurants, hospitality services, religious places, yoga and training institutes, gymnasiums, cinemas; entertainment park, etc.

Re-opening of activities outside containment zones

Since the issuance of the first order on lockdown measures by the government on 24 March this year, almost all activities have been gradually opened up in areas outside the containment zones.

In respect of certain activities, having relatively higher degree of risk of coronavirus infection, State/UT Governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening, based on the assessment of the situation and subject to SOPs. These activities include – schools and coaching institutes, state and private universities for research scholars, allowing gatherings above the limit of 100, etc.

After the last guidelines issued, the following activities have also been permitted but with certain restrictions.

1) International air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA.

2) Swimming poolsbeing used for training of sportspersons.

3) Exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes.

4) Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes upto 50% of their seating capacity.

5) Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/politicalfunctions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity and subject to ceiling of 200 persons.

5) Further decision regarding the above activities will be taken based on the assessment of the situation.

Covid-appropriate behaviour

There is a need to exercise abundant caution by adopting Covid-19 appropriate behavior by every citizen in their daily routine. A ‘Jan Andolan’ was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 October on coronavirus appropriate behaviour to follow three mantras. Those are:

Wear your mask properly

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain safe distance of 6 feet

MHA has already advised Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all States/UTs that they should endeavour to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour extensively at the grass root level and take measures to enforce the wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

National Directives for Covid management

The National Directives for coronavirus management shall continue to be followed throughout India, so as to enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Strict enforcement of lockdown in Containment Zones

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30 November next month.

Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.

States not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones

State/UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

No restriction on inter-state, intra-state movement

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

Protection for vulnerable persons

Vulnerable persons -- persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years -- are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Use of Aarogya Setu app

The use of AarogyaSetu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.

