Unlocking value in assets through monetization

As is implicit in the term, it’s the process of conversion of assets into economic value. By unlocking the value of underutilized or unutilized public assets, asset monetization creates new sources of revenue for the public sector undertakings owning them. Many assets owned by these public sector units are sub-optimally utilized and hence have failed to yield adequate returns. Monetization of the underutilized public assets, which has been an inadequately explored option until now, will help to garner financial resources for the PSUs and in the long term will lead to efficient utilization of these resources.