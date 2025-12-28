Unnao rape case: SC to hear CBI appeal against suspension of Sengar's life sentence on Dec 29

The Supreme Court will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation’s appeal on December 29 against the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

The matter will be taken up by a three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder, ANI reported.

The victim of the 2017 Unnao rape case, along with her mother, met officials of the CBI in the national capital on Saturday and submitted a complaint alleging that the investigating officer (IO) colluded with a judge to ensure the accused side wins.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the victim said she had sought to meet a senior official but was told it was a holiday and that she should return on Monday. However, she said a junior official accepted her complaint.

“The junior official has received my application and said that the senior official will meet on Monday,” the victim told ANI.

Alleging serious misconduct, she claimed that the Investigating Officer (IO) had acted against her interests. “The complaint is that the investigating officer has wronged me. He colluded with the judge to ensure that the other party won, so that the rape victim would lose, her courage would be broken, and she would not be able to pursue the case further,” the victim pointed out.

The victim's mother also spoke to ANI, stating that they are ready to go to the Supreme Court. “They have received my complaint. Now we have to see when the authority meets us. We trust the Supreme Court,” she said.

She further added that while the CBI is handling the matter, the family's faith would depend on whether the agency stands by them during legal proceedings. "The CBI is there, but I will only trust them if they stand by my side in the Supreme Court," the victim's mother added.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's December 23, 2025, order that suspended Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granted him bail.