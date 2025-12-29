Kuldeep Sengar stays in jail as Supreme Court puts on hold Delhi HC order granting ex-BJP MLA bail in Unnao rape case

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's bail order for Kuldeep Sengar, a former BJP MLA, who was convicted for in the 2017 Unnao rape case of a minor girl, legal news agency Bar and Bench reported.

The Supreme Court also issued notice to Sengar on an appeal of CBI against High Court order.

“We have heard SG Mehta for CBI and seniors for the convict. We find that there are various substantial queurons of law which arises. Counter be filed in 4 weeks. We are conscious of the fact that when convict or undertrial has been released such orders are not ordinarily stayed by this court without hearing such persons. But in view of peculiar facts where convict is convicted for a separate offence,” Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant said in the order.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had approached the apex court against the Delhi High Court’s 23 December verdict suspending the life sentence awarded to Sengar by the trial court.

The three-judge vacation bench ofChief Justice of India Surya Kantand Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih heard the matter. "We stay the operation Delhi HC order dated December 23, 2025, and thus respondent shall not be released pursuant to the said order," the CJI said, according to legal news website Bar and Bench.

Sengar was convicted by a Delhi trial court in December 2019 for offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.

The High Court's basis for releasing Sengar was the prima facie finding that the offence of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act was not made out against him, Bar and Bench reported.

Section 5 of the POCSO Act lists circumstances under which a penetrative sexual assault of a child is considered an aggravated penetrative sexual assault. As per the same, penetrative sexual assault becomes aggravated penetrative sexual assault if it is committed by a public servant or a police officer within the limits of the police station or a member of the armed forces or security forces or a hospital staff or jail staff. Aggravated penetrative sexual assault attracts a minimum punishment of 20 years in jail and can extend to a life sentence.

Sengar was punished by the trial court for the said offence on the ground that he fell within the definition of a 'public servant'.

However, the High Court Division Bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar held that he cannot be categorised as a public servant under Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act or Section 376(2)(b) of the IPC.

The High Court further said that Sengar cannot come within the four corners of Section 5(p) of the POCSO Act, which punishes a person in “position of trust or authority” for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

This prompted the CBI to approach the apex court The central agency contended before the top court that the High Court erred in holding that the offence of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act was not made out against Sengar on the ground that he was not a public servant.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)