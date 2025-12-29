Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's daughter pens letter after SC stays bail: 'A daughter who is exhausted, frightened..

Daughter of 2017 Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Sengar called for justice in an open letter on social media, after the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's decision, which suspended the life sentence of the expelled BJP MLA.

“I am writing this letter as a daughter who is exhausted, frightened, and slowly losing faith, but still holding on to hope because there is nowhere else left to go,” Kuldeep Sengar's daughter – Ishita wrote on X.

What Supreme Court said? A three-judge vacation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih stayed the Delhi HC order, noting that Sengar is in jail for another case.

The bench ruled that the operation of the High Court order shall be stayed, and Sengar shall not be released from prison.

In her post, Sengar's daughter claimed that the Supreme Court's decision was based on public outrage, while referring to the Sengar family as "voiceless" for eight years.

Unnao rape convict's daughter's post Sengar's daughter claimed that over the years – she has repeatedly faced online abuse, with strangers telling her she ‘should be raped, killed or punished simply for existing’. The ‘hatred’, she said, is constant and relentless, and it erodes something deep within when one realises how many people believe they do not even deserve to live.

“… People who have never met me, never read a single document, never looked at a single court record, have decided that my life has no value. Over these years, I have been told countless times on social media that I should be raped, killed, or punished simply for existing. This hatred is not abstract. It is daily. It is relentless. And it breaks something inside you when you realise that so many people believe you do not even deserve to live,” Ishita Sengar wrote.

