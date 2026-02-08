Unnao rape: SC likely to hear Kuldeep Sengar's bail plea on Feb 9 in death case of survivor's father

The Supreme Court is likely to hear expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea seeking bail in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father. The case will likely be heard on Monday, February 9, news agency PTI reported.

What's the case? Rape convict and former BJP Member of Legislative Assembly Kuldeep Singh Sengar had approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in the case relating to the custodial death of the rape victim's father.

In the custodial-death case, a trial court had sentenced Sengar to 10-year rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of ₹10 lakh, on March 13, 2020.

The trial court had said "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's “sole bread earner,” PTI reported.

The latest development in the case came after the Delhi High Court, on January 19, refused to suspend Sengar's 10-year jail term in the case on the grounds of delay in trial.

The high court had then said that the delay was partly caused by the multiple applications he had filed in the matter.

Sengar has now challenged the high court's decision before the Supreme Court.

The case so far The trial court, which did not hold the accused guilty of murder in the father's case, awarded him the maximum sentence for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after holding that there was no intention to kill.

Sengar's appeals in the main rape case against the December 2019 judgement convicting him and sentencing him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life, as well as the father's case, are pending in the high court.

His sentence was suspended by the high court on December 23, 2025, till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case.