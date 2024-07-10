Unnao road accident: ‘Extremely painful..,’ PM Modi expresses condolences, announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Unnao and termed it ‘extremely painful’. Here are the top ten updates:

1. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “The road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/rZDoM9sqeY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2024

2. Moreover, PM Modi has announced an “ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PMO said.

3. President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. “The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of those who have become victims of such sudden death and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Murmu said on X.

उन्नाव, उत्तर प्रदेश में लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में अनेक लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखदाई है। ऐसी आकस्मिक मृत्यु का शिकार हुए लोगों के परिवार के सदस्यों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करती हूँ तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2024

4. The double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi when it hit the milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area. Upon receiving information about the incident, police led by Circle Officer of Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia, rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद व हृदय को व्यथित करने वाला है। स्थानीय प्रशासन घायलों को उपचार देने में जुटा है। इस घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है उनकी इस अपूरणीय क्षति पर संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उनके परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 10, 2024

5. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too expressed his condolences over the tragic accident. "The road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. The local administration is busy treating the injured. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident on their irreparable loss. May God give strength to their families to bear this sorrow," posted Singh on X.

6. Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Kumar said due to the impact of the collision, both the bus and milk tanker overturned. Drivers of the two vehicles were among the dead. He said the injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable. Police are trying to identify the victims, PTI reported.

7. Congress President Malkarjun Kharge said, “The news of the death of 18 people in a tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, Unnao is extremely sad. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident. The administration is requested not to leave any stone unturned in helping the victims. There is an appeal to all the workers of the INDIA party to provide all possible help to the victims.”

8. Speaking about the incident Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi said “Today at around 5:15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others have been injured in the accident. After initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are getting treatment.”

9. Speaking about the incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also said “18 people have lost their lives while 19 have been injured. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals.”

10. UP Dy CM further added, “All hospitals near Unnao are being put on alert. The trauma centre of KGMO is also on alert. I have come and seen all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar government. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people.”