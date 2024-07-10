Unnao road accident: ‘All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert,’ says UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Unnao road accident: Eighteen people lost their lives, and more than 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak told ANI that all the hospitals nearer to Unnao have been put on ‘alert’. “18 people have lost their lives while 19 are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert,” added Pathak.

Pathak further informed that the trauma centre of KGMO is on alert, “I have come and see all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar govt. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people,” he added.

Unnao DM Gaurang Rathi said, “About 57 passengers were travelling in a private bus which was going to Delhi. 18 people died and 19 others were injured after the bus collided with a milk container at 5:15 am. About 20 people were safe, and they are being sent to Delhi. We have referred 6 people to the Trauma Centre, the rest will be treated at the district hospital. We have adequate arrangements for treatment and we will take all necessary action as soon as possible.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper treatment. He also wished for their speedy recovery.

On X, CM Adityanath said, “The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls and provide a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Unnao SP Siddharth Shankar Meena said, “A bus collided with a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in which 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured. The injured are getting treated in the District Hospital. 5 injured have been referred to Lucknow.”

ANI reported that a double-decker sleeper bus en route from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi collided with a milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area. Upon receiving notification of the accident, local police, under the leadership of Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia from Bangarmau, swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue operations.