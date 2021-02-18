OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Unnao: Two Dalit girls found dead in UP, third critical after suspected poisoning
Unnao: Two Dalit girls found dead in UP, third critical after suspected poisoning

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 10:34 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment

The bodies of two teenaged Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found dead in a field in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to reports.

Another 17-year-old girl was also found from the same spot and was in critical condition, in what the police said was a suspected case of poisoning.

The incident occurred in Babura village under the Asoha police station in Unnao district. Three minor girls were found in the field in the evening by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to bring fodder for the cattle, as per reports.

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, who reached the spot, said that the two girls have died while the other one has been admitted to a hospital.

The girls' brother alleged that they were found with their hands and feet tied up. "We found them tied up with clothes like their chunni," the brother said while speaking to reporters.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem examinations and an investigation is underway, police said.

With agency inputs

