'Unnatural intercourse by husband with wife not rape...women's consent immaterial': MP High Court
The MP High Court quashed an FIR registered by a wife against her husband, accusing him of having unnatural sex
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has observed that having unnatural sexual intercourse by a man with his wife will not be considered "rape" as the consent of the wife in such a case becomes immaterial because she was wedded to him. The MP High Court quashed an FIR registered by a wife against her husband, accusing him of having unnatural sex.