 ‘Unnatural sex’: Delhi teenager forced to perform on camera, video sent to mother | Mint
India/  'Unnatural sex': Delhi teenager forced to perform on camera, video sent to mother
Back Back

‘Unnatural sex’: Delhi teenager forced to perform on camera, video sent to mother

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A 14-year-old boy was forced to perform 'unnatural sex' at knifepoint by his friends, with the video being sent to his mother. The three accused have been arrested.

The video of the alleged act was sent to the mother of the victim (Pixabay)Premium
The video of the alleged act was sent to the mother of the victim (Pixabay)

A teenager was forced to perform “unnatural sex" on camera. The video of the act was released on social media, and it eventually reached the 14-year-old boy’s mother. The three accused, who happen to be the boy’s “friends", have been arrested.

An Instagram video shows that the boy was made to crouch at knifepoint, lick their shoes and perform “unnatural" sex. As per Delhi Police, the video was sent to the mother by one of the accused.

The local police responded to a Police Control Room (PCR) call and rushed to the spot on January 28 night. “The caller said some boys had committed an unnatural act with her 14-year-old son and sent the video clip to her on her mobile phone," PTI quoted an officer as saying.

Also Read: Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on decriminalising teenage sex

The victim reported that, while returning home after play from Central Park in Hauz Khas at about 6:30 pm on January 27, three friends coerced him into going to a secluded area. All three accused are aged between 12 and 14. One of the accused forced the boy to perform the act while pointing a vegetable knife at the victim, said an officer.

The accused threatened the boy with serious harm if he spoke of the incident. Therefore, the boy kept it hidden from his parents out of fear. Based on the boy's statement, a case under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 12 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station.

20-year-old kills friend

In another such incident, a 20-year-old boy in Delhi killed his friend after he had been allegedly forced to have “unnatural sex". The murder took place in DDA Park, Mori Gate. The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar Shukla, a resident of Village Rudurpura, District Jalon, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Minor victim had ‘sufficient maturity’, says Delhi HC while granting bail in POCSO case

The accused of the murder is Rajesh, a resident of Ghosai Chausa, Madhepura, Bihar. Rajesh, after having been arrested, revealed to the police that his friend used to pressure him to have unnatural sex with him. He said he had been forced to murder his friend.

Woman bites husband’s private parts

In another incident of “unnatural sex", a 34-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur had his private bitten by his wife. As per India Today, the woman allegedly did so because she was frustrated with her husband’s demand for “unnatural sex".

What is “unnatural sex"?

Any sexual act that is "against the order of nature", including homosexual acts, was criminalised in Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Supreme Court decriminalised consensual homosexual sex in a landmark judgment in 2018. However, non-consensual sexual acts or those involving minors remain criminal offences.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 08:37 AM IST
