Uno Minda to invest 300 crore to expand manufacturing capacity in Haryana

Uno Minda's another subsidiary Mindarika Private Limited (MRPL) is also setting up a new manufacturing plant at in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar to cater to increased demand of 4W automotive switches from domestic and overseas customers, the company said. The project cost for setting up Phase 1 will cost the firm around ₹110 crore which is expected to be completed by September 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}