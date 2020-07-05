Unorganized workers need specific policy to protect their interests, says Mahtab

The lockdown has brought out the plight of the migrant labour force. Though there is a law—Inter-State Migrant Workers Act, 1979—it didn’t protect the interests of migrant workers in anyway. Rather, during the last 40 years, it has become redundant. It was during the lockdown, when migrant workers, bereft of food, shelter or employment, started walking back to their villages, that the country seems to have woken up to their miseries. The standing committee on labour drew the attention of the Union government to the matter last February in our report on The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, towards the importance of migrant workers, especially inter-state migrant labour. During our interaction with the Union government, we were assured that migrant workers would be treated as contract labour and given benefits such workers are entitled to, such as safety and health. Now as a social security measure it is necessary to ensure habitable shelters to migrant workers. Further, we are considering suggesting portable social security coverage to all the inter-state migrant workers so that they get all benefits they are entitled to, just as they get in their native places/states.