Unpacking of life jackets, water filled in boat: New videos show final moments before Jabalpur cruise accident

The horrifying Jabalpur cruise accident, which occurred during what was meant to be a routine outing on April 30, has left families in mourning and triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation. New videos have surfaced on social media showing the final alarming moments before the tragedy, including water filling the boat and crew members apparently unpacking life jackets.

Officials confirmed that nine bodies have been recovered so far, while 28 individuals were rescued shortly after the incident. Several others remain unaccounted for, leading authorities to continue search efforts in the area.

(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of videos)

SDOP Lokesh Dawar said that the rescue operation resumed at around 6 am, with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and the Army continuing their search efforts. He noted that divers had also been actively involved since morning, but no additional bodies or survivors had been found so far, as per ANI.

Several agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Army personnel, are still combing the water body and nearby areas, while divers are carrying out underwater searches to locate those who remain missing.

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Officials added that an investigation into the incident is underway, focusing on safety protocols, staffing levels, and preparedness for weather conditions.

Jabalpur boat accident: Survivor recounts horror Delhi resident Sangeeta Kori, one of the survivors, alleged that the boat was carrying around 40 passengers, including children without tickets. She claimed the driver ignored warnings from locals to move toward safety when the weather suddenly deteriorated.

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"None of the passengers had worn life jackets. They were just kept somewhere inside. When the water started entering the boat, they tried to distribute them, but it led to panic and scuffles. Within moments, the boat tipped over," Kori told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said that local residents who risked their lives to rescue tourists would be honoured on Independence Day for their bravery. He also stated that the tourism department would investigate the accident, which was triggered by a seasonal cyclone, to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

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The tourism department on Friday dismissed cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, helper Chhotelal Gond, and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra over alleged negligence. Meanwhile, Sunil Maravi, manager of Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club Bargi, was suspended. Officials added that regional manager Sanjay Malhotra has been transferred to the headquarters in Bhopal, and a departmental inquiry has been launched.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly Umang Singhar visited the site and alleged that negligence by the tourism department was responsible for the incident. "They are operating a cruise boat without the mandatory weather instruments," PTI quoted Singh as saying.